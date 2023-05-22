Dimes for Diapers: International Academy of Flint makes top 10

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Change counters have been busy at ELGA Credit Union branches, as more than 30 schools collected dimes, pennies, nickels and quarters to help change babies' diapers.
Looking at the totals from the top 10 collecting schools, it is clear plenty of our area's youngest philanthropists collected dollars, too.
International Academy of Flint finished in the top 10 during their first year of taking part in the Dimes for Diapers program. Mrs. Zachary's second-grade class raised the most from the school.
"We have to get these quarters to put in the bucket and we won, so we get some free pizza. That's fun," said third-grader Landen Matthew Banks.
International Academy of Flint says they love giving back and teaching their students that they can help change babies and their community together.
"They're not too young to be able to give back, so they are taking their quarters, their pennies, their dimes and putting them together," said Jonique Donald. "That just talks about the collective impact. Everyone gives a little bit we can make a big impact."
Every penny raised from the Dimes for Diapers campaign will go to help provide diapers for families in need around Genesee County.
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2.