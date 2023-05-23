 Skip to main content
Dimes for Diapers: Lake Fenton High School reaches top 10

  • Updated
  • 0

Students hung posters, set up canisters and spread the word about the need for diapers in the community.

LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) - Classrooms across Genesee County are counting up Dimes for Diapers and adding up their change to make a difference for babies. 

In Lake Fenton,  high school students got into the mix and bringing home a trophy as a top 10 collecting school.

They put up posters, set out canisters and spread the word about how hard it is for some families in our community to afford diapers -- something many people take for granted.

The entire effort was led by the Blue Devils National Honor Society. They collected donations for the Flint Diaper Bank, which keeps every penny raised and diaper purchased right in the community.

The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.

