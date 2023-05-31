Dimes for Diapers: Reid Elementary in Goodrich reaches top 10

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Reid Elementary School in Goodrich have been very busy collecting change for the Dimes for Diapers campaign.
The students brought in bags of dimes, nickels, quarters and dollars to help families in need provide diapers for their babies.
First-grader Erin Kelly donated a giant Rubik's Cube to raffle off. The students bought tickets for a chance to win and proceeds went toward Dimes for Diapers.
"I'm really happy because lots of parents are happy -- and babies," Kelly said.
The winning ticket went to Bennett Wilson, who brought in $600 of his own money. He earned it by cleaning his room and picking up around the house all because he wanted to help babies.
"To help other babies and people to get money so they can buy money for diapers," Wilson said.
First-grade teacher Nicole McDermott said her students understood what they were raising money for and how it would benefit families in need.
"They understand the purpose of all this," she said. "It was really nice to see them coming out for the community and knowing where all their donations are going."
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.