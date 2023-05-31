Dimes for Diapers: Seymour Elementary in Flushing makes top 10

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - At Seymour Elementary in Flushing, students spend a lot of time and focus on an "other people matter" mindset, as staff members teach students to look out for each other and the community.
That spirit of reaching out to others helped them land some hardware as one of the top 10 schools for the Flint Diaper Bank.
The top class at Seymour was Christy Lord's class, where they tracked all of their change as it came in and counted the number of diapers they were providing to families in need.
"I wanted to help babies because I know some families don't have enough money to and it made me feel good," said fifth-grader Ruby Jane Peck.
Seymour Elementary was the original champion school for the first year of the Dimes for Diapers drive. The school continues to help lead the way.
"This is what it's all about -- kids learning to give back and look out for each other," said Principal Steve Groulx. "I mean, at school we use a program called the positivity project. Talking about other people matter and having that mindset really thinking about others and what you can do."
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.