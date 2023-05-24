Dimes for Diapers: Flint Cultural Center Academy earns spot in top 10

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - All the dimes, pennies, nickels and dollars are adding up as schools across Mid-Michigan come together to help change babies' diapers.
At the Flint Cultural Center Academy, that meant learning that even small donations add up to make a big difference if they work together.
The Flint Cultural Center Academy collected so many dimes and donations that they are a top 10 collecting school after their first year participating in Dimes for Diapers.
The kids wore crazy hats, mismatched socks and pajamas for a week of fun -- all in the name of raising money to help others.
The rest of the top 10 schools will be revealed in the days leading up to the ABC12 Diaper Drive on June 2. The Dimes for Diapers champions will be crowned that day.