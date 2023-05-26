Dimes for Diapers winners in Flushing turn teachers into sundaes

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - Schools have tried many crazy and creative ways to raise money for ABC12's Dimes for Diapers, but St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing came up with the sweetest and messiest yet.
Teachers Andy Bobalik and Thomas Zintsmaster agreed to don ponchos while the class that raised the most money for the Flint Diaper Bank turned them into human ice cream sundaes.
The winning class of eighth-graders drenched Bobalik and Zintsmaster with ice cream, whipped cream, syrup and a healthy dose of sprinkles. The students loved every minute creating these human desserts.
"Sometimes my teacher says do small things with great love because our school is small and we do great things," said fifth-grader Illiana Panos.
St. Robert School was one of the smallest to take part in the 2023 Dimes for Diapers fundraiser.
"Our community has come together over the activities we do to raise the money. It's just fun," said Principal Sarah Bushey.
The teachers found a way to get the eighth-graders in on the fun with some sticky, gooey and sugary hugs afterward.
"There's not a lot of us," said eighth-grader Emily Gebhardt. "The fact that everyone put in that much work to get that much money is insane. I'm so proud of this school."