Flint Diaper Bank helps overwhelmed mother care for first child

Latrice Thompson found herself overwhelmed after giving birth to her first child and turned to the Flint Diaper Bank for help.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - Latrice Thompson was overwhelmed when she first became a mom.

She suffered from postpartum depression while financial stress forced her to make choices no parent should have to make.

"You have to choose between diapers, food, heat water or even formula," Thompson said.

Although her husband works as a janitor, the family struggles to make ends meet. At the Community Closet, Thompson -- now a mother of six -- has found diapers and hope.

"It helps with mental stress. No diapers causes stress," she said.

Thompson said her inability to provide for her child left her feeling like a failure both to herself and her baby.

Catholic Charities is now one of 70 Genesee County agencies that distributes diapers free of charge from the Flint Diaper Bank to families in need. The number they serve has tripled this year with inflation.

Ray Riggs sees it everyday -- young families struggling to meet their babies basic needs. Some use shirts because they can't afford diapers for their babies.

The Flint Diaper Bank helps fill that gap. In a community where 1 in 3 children lives in poverty, that number is as high as 80% in the city of Flint. Last year alone, Catholic Charities gave out more than 100,000 diapers.

"Our community has been through so much -- the water crisis, pandemic, now inflation increasing cost groceries," Riggs said. "It's very difficult to make ends meet. The Flint Diaper Bank is a wonderful resource."

There is no federal or state assistance for diapers, but the Flint Diaper Bank has been a safety net for mothers like Thompson thanks to donations from the community.

"It makes you feel like you have support -- like you have help," she said.

The community can help make a difference in the lives of babies at the ABC12 Diaper Drive on Friday. Live broadcasts will take place from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the ELGA Credit Union on Center Road in Burton.

Donations of cash or diapers can be dropped off at any ELGA branch Friday. Click here for a website accepting monetary donations for the Flint Diaper Bank.

Each dollar donated can buy eight diapers for the Flint Diaper Bank. 

