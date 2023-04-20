 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Flushing students paint ceiling tiles to benefit Dimes for Diapers

  • 0

Students, parents and siblings painted ceiling tiles at St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing as a fundraiser to benefit Dimes for Diapers.

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing took creativity to collect dimes, quarters and dollars for diapers to new heights on Wednesday evening.

Students, their parents and siblings painted ceiling tiles to help raise money for Dimes for Diapers, which is a fundraiser that benefits the Flint Diaper Bank.

The race is on between schools throughout our area this month to collect the most money for the ABC12 Diaper Drive and make the biggest difference for families in need.

"It's a service," said St. Robert Principal Sarah Bushey. "It's a way for us to give back to the community. So in our community, Catholic schools, we teach service as part of our faith. And what better way than for them to be able to relate with little siblings and diapers."

The ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union is set for June 2.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you