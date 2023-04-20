Flushing students paint ceiling tiles to benefit Dimes for Diapers

FLUSHING, Mich. (WJRT) - St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing took creativity to collect dimes, quarters and dollars for diapers to new heights on Wednesday evening.
Students, their parents and siblings painted ceiling tiles to help raise money for Dimes for Diapers, which is a fundraiser that benefits the Flint Diaper Bank.
The race is on between schools throughout our area this month to collect the most money for the ABC12 Diaper Drive and make the biggest difference for families in need.
"It's a service," said St. Robert Principal Sarah Bushey. "It's a way for us to give back to the community. So in our community, Catholic schools, we teach service as part of our faith. And what better way than for them to be able to relate with little siblings and diapers."
The ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union is set for June 2.