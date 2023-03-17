Genesee County dentists' diaper creation competition begins

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – At your spring check up you may notice something a little different about your dentist's office.

Many are decorated with diapers, as area dentists compete in a diaper art contest to help raise awareness and money for the ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union.

The Genesee District Dental Society has been partnering with the Flint Diaper Bank since 2013. They are raising money to purchase packages of diapers, and placing toothbrushes and information about dental hygiene inside for families in need.

The Flint Diaper Bank's mission hits close to home for Dr. Jessica Perry, who is the mother of twins.

"I know first hand how expensive diapers can be, how many you go through in a day, a week," said Perry. "It's awesome to give back to a population that can't advocate for themselves."

The offices have a friendly competition going for the month of March and you can vote for your favorite diaper creation by clicking here. This year, the theme is Disney.

There are trophies for first, second and third place. But the true winners are families who are struggling to afford diapers.

