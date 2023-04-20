Goodrich students sell Kona ice to help Dimes for Diapers

GOODRICH, Mich. (WJRT) - Students at Oaktree Elementary in Goodrich are reaching out to help others in a very sweet way.
On Thursday, the school had a very special visit from the Kona Ice Truck. The kids picked their own flavors of shaved ice and enjoyed a chilled treat.
But the best part is why they were lining up. The second through fifth graders donated all proceeds to their Dimes for Diapers campaign to benefit the Flint Diaper Bank.
"It's important to me because it makes me feel happy when you are helping others, because babies really need diapers," said fifth-grader Kallen Snyder. "It makes me feel good knowing that they'll be able to wear diapers and stuff."
Oaktree Elementary was a Dimes for Diapers champion last year. Their student council has organized all kinds of fun events to raise money all month long as they compete again with area schools.
"Because we all what to makes sure that the babies have diapers to make them comfortable and so that they have something to support them," said fifth-grader Faith Harrell.
This year's ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union is set for June 2.