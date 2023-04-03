GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The votes were cast, and the results are in for the 2023 diaper creation contest.
Many dental offices across Genesee County participated in a diaper creation contest during the month of March. The top three vote-getters in the 2023 Genesee District Dental Society contest were announced on Monday.
The first-place winner went to Knight Dental Care's diaper creation of Cinderella's castle– it received 609 magical votes.
An adventurous creation, in-honor of Peter Pan by Flushing Family Dentistry, took second place.
Lastly, Dr. Louis Perez’s office’s creation of Little Mermaid made a splash and took home third-place.
The offices that placed in the competition will receive trophies, but the true winners are children in-need because all proceeds benefit the Flint Diaper Bank.
The contest took place in-order to help raise awareness and money for the ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union. This year's diaper drive is set for June 2.
To learn more about ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union, go to ABC12’s website.