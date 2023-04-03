 Skip to main content
...FLOOD WATCH NOW IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...A portion of southeast Michigan, including the following
areas, Genesee, Lapeer, Saginaw, Sanilac, Shiawassee, St. Clair
and Tuscola.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- A band of rain with embedded thunderstorms will organize over
the region into this evening and continue into the overnight
hours. Moderate to locally heavy rain will lead to total
rainfall of 1 to locally 2 inches by early Tuesday morning.
This may lead to flooding across parts of the area,
especially given the fact that the soil is already saturated
from recent heavy rainfall.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

Results are in for the 2023 diaper creation contest

  • Updated
The first place winner - with a magical 609 votes is Cinderella's castle from Knight Dental Care.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) – The votes were cast, and the results are in for the 2023 diaper creation contest.

Many dental offices across Genesee County participated in a diaper creation contest during the month of March. The top three vote-getters in the 2023 Genesee District Dental Society contest were announced on Monday.

The first-place winner went to Knight Dental Care's diaper creation of Cinderella's castle– it received 609 magical votes.

An adventurous creation, in-honor of Peter Pan by Flushing Family Dentistry, took second place.

Lastly, Dr. Louis Perez’s office’s creation of Little Mermaid made a splash and took home third-place.

The offices that placed in the competition will receive trophies, but the true winners are children in-need because all proceeds benefit the Flint Diaper Bank.

The contest took place in-order to help raise awareness and money for the ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union. This year's diaper drive is set for June 2.

To learn more about ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union, go to ABC12’s website.

