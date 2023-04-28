Students at Myers Elementary School raise money for Dimes For Diapers

GRAND BLANC TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WJRT) - Myers Elementary School students are raising money for babies as part of the ABC12 Diaper Drive.
Thursday was the annual Myers Family Night. Students definitely had a blast with the DJ, outdoor games, face painting, board games and food.
But competition is heating up among Mid-Michigan schools as they race to raise money for the Dimes for Diapers campaign, which benefits the Flint Diaper Bank.
Teachers are especially proud that the students could come together to make a difference.
This year's ABC12 Diaper Drive is set for June 2 at ELGA Credit Union.