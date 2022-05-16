What is Dentist for Diapers?

The Genesee District Dental Society has partnered with The Flint Diaper bank since 2014. In May, when you walk into your dentist's office...you may see something a little unusual. Creations made completely out of diapers, designed to help make a life changing difference to Genesee County’s youngest patients. This year, the theme was children’s books – patients can vote for their favorite diaper creation below - and help raise money and awareness about a desperate need in our community.
The dentists help raise diapers and donations and the Flint Diaper Bank helps make sure the parents in need of diapers learn the importance of early dental care for their babies.
This month thousands of toothbrushes and educational packets will be delivered throughout our community inside packs of diaper bank diapers.
During the month of May, patients can donate dollars or diapers to the Flint Diaper Bank at dentist offices throughout Genesee County.
Here’s a list of participating dentists:
- Dr.Razzak, Painless Dental
- Dr. Niman Shukairy
- Dr. Luis Perez
- Dr. Steven Taft
- Dr. Werschky, Lewis
- Dr. Martin Werschky
- Dr. Shorez Flushing Dental Care
- Dr. Denise Polk
- Merit Dental Holly
- Dr. Hukill
- Dr. Robert Comini
- Dr. Mortimer
- Park Dental
- Dr. Ratliff, Grand Blanc Pediatric Dentistry