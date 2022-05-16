What is the ABC12 Diaper Drive?

In 2008, while covering Genesee County’s baby court, ABC12’s Angie Hendershot learned about the struggle many young mothers faced trying to provide diapers for their families. She was shocked to learn there was no federal or state assistance to help purchase them and non-profit organizations were having to ration them to just six to eight diapers per family per month. Babies were being forced to sit in soiled diapers and parents were so desperate they were even attempting to reuse them.
She was the mother of a 2-year-old and pregnant with her second son at the time, and couldn’t stop thinking about those families. She wanted to do something to help. That’s when the very first ABC12 Diaper Drive was born.
It started small but the community embraced the idea and more and more businesses and partners came onboard including Flint businessman Phil Shaltz. The two of them created the non-profit organization THE FLINT DIAPER BANK and the rest is history.
Since 2012, the Flint Diaper Bank has been working to deliver diapers to families who otherwise would be forced to go without. The non-profit organization coordinates the purchase of diapers below cost, delivers them to the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan and distributes them through 28 non-profit agencies in Genesee County. Their goal is to collect enough money through sponsors, donations and grants to provide one million diapers each year to needy families in our community. And thanks to the annual ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit Union, the Flint Diaper Bank has been able to maintain that commitment - even throughout the pandemic.