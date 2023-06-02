 Skip to main content
...Air Quality Alert now in effect today through Friday June 2nd...

The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy has
declared today and Friday June 2nd to be an action day for elevated
levels of ozone. Pollutants are expected to be in the unhealthy for
sensitive groups range.

The action day is in effect for the following Michigan counties...

Shiawassee...Genesee...Lapeer...St. Clair...Livingston...Oakland...
Macomb...Washtenaw...Wayne...Lenawee and Monroe.

People and businesses are urged to avoid activities which lead to
ozone formation. These activities include refueling vehicles or
topping off when refueling, using gasoline powered lawn equipment and
using charcoal lighter fluid. Positive activities include biking to
work, delaying or combining errands and using water based paints.

It is recommended that active children and adults, and people with
respiratory diseases such as asthma, limit prolonged outdoor
exertion.

For further information, please see the Michigan Department of
Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy page at http://www.deqmiair.org

Winners revealed! Dimes for Diapers raises a record $50,000

  • Updated
  • 0

The Dimes for Diapers campaign raised a record $50,000 in 2023. See which of the top 10 schools raised the most.

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dimes for Diapers campaign shows that small groups can achieve big results when they work together.

The smallest school competing in the 2023 Dimes for Diapers campaign, which benefits the Flint Diaper Bank, won top honors for raising the most money of all 30 schools taking part.

St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing, which has fewer than 250 students, raised the most of all Dimes for Diapers schools in 2023 with a record of more than $7,800.

That is the most raised by a single school in seven years of the Dimes for Diapers campaign.

The school's creative sticky and sweet fundraiser helped put them over the top. Two teachers volunteered to become human ice cream sundaes by allowing the top fundraising class to cover them in ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles.

St. Robert also hosted bake sales, ceiling tile painting and other fundraisers.

Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc Township finished in second place while Oaktree Elementary School in Goodrich came in third place.

Combined, the 30 schools participating in Dimes for Diapers raised a record amount of just over $50,000 in 2023.

