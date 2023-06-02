Winners revealed! Dimes for Diapers raises a record $50,000

GENESEE COUNTY, Mich. (WJRT) - The Dimes for Diapers campaign shows that small groups can achieve big results when they work together.

The smallest school competing in the 2023 Dimes for Diapers campaign, which benefits the Flint Diaper Bank, won top honors for raising the most money of all 30 schools taking part.

St. Robert Catholic School in Flushing, which has fewer than 250 students, raised the most of all Dimes for Diapers schools in 2023 with a record of more than $7,800.

That is the most raised by a single school in seven years of the Dimes for Diapers campaign.

The school's creative sticky and sweet fundraiser helped put them over the top. Two teachers volunteered to become human ice cream sundaes by allowing the top fundraising class to cover them in ice cream, whipped cream and sprinkles.

St. Robert also hosted bake sales, ceiling tile painting and other fundraisers.

Myers Elementary School in Grand Blanc Township finished in second place while Oaktree Elementary School in Goodrich came in third place.

Combined, the 30 schools participating in Dimes for Diapers raised a record amount of just over $50,000 in 2023.