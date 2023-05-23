Dimes for Diapers Top Ten - Lake Fenton

LAKE FENTON, Mich. (WJRT) -- Classrooms across Genesee County are counting up Dimes for Diapers and adding up their change to make a difference for babies.
In Lake Fenton, high school students are getting into the mix and bringing home a trophy as a top ten collecting school!
They put up posters, set out canisters and spread the word about how hard it is for some families in our community to afford diapers...something most of us take for granted.
The entire effort was led by the Blue Devils National Honor Society.
They did a great job collecting donations for The Flint Diaper Bank and say they love that every penny raised and diaper bought stays right in our community.
We are revealing our top ten collecting schools in the two weeks leading up to the diaper drive and the dimes for diapers champions will be crowned during the ABC12 Diaper Drive at ELGA Credit union on Friday, June 2nd.