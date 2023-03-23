Dominoes rolls out a new fleet of electric vehicles

Dominoes is electrifying their pizza delivery.
The company has rolled out a new fleet of electric vehicles at select stores all across the country.
The Fenton Road store in Flint received four brand new electric delivery vehicles.
They make a lot of pie at this location. "We have such an overwhelming desire for pizza in this area. Business is booming," said Sarah Beals, Domino's director of corporate operations in Michigan.
The more pizza's they bake the more deliveries they make.
According to the company Dominoes is the largest pizza chain in the country and was the first to introduce pizza delivery in 1960.
"Delivery is our cornerstone, said Beals.
And delivery service is evolving at Dominoes. Beals said the company has a fleet of 800 custom branded 2023 Chevy Bolt electric vehicles on the road. She said the companies delivery drivers are loving the cars, "they are super cute and fun to drive," she said. The vehicles are equipped with apple car play and Beals say they are fund to drive with an added bonus for the driver, " they don't have to fill up their own car with gas when they come to work," she said.
Dominoes drivers delivering pizza in vehicles that are easy on the environment. "We see this as an extremely inspired solution to bring a much more environmentally friendly way to deliver pizza drastically reducing our carbon footprint by using electric cars," she said.
Because dominoes owns the vehicles they are able to create job opportunities. "It really offers the ability to hire people in the community that may not have their own vehicle but are looking for a job."
The Chevy Bolt is made by General Motors. Dominoes has installed several charging stations at the location to keep the fleet powered and running.