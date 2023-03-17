Effort is underway to establish statewide convicted animal abuser registry

It could be an uphill battle the effort to establish a statewide convicted animal abuser registry.
"This is going to be dynamic journey we are on, but it is one worth taking," said Chris Swanson, Sheriff, Genesee County.
The sheriff is spearheading an effort to establish a statewide registry for convicted animal abusers.
"The registry is not to restrict where people live. It is to remove their right of ownership. These animals can not defend themselves, they can't testify," the Sheriff said.
The registry would function much like the convicted sex abusers registry. The ballot initiative was launched Friday.
On the Protect Mi Pet webpage there is a statistic from the Michigan State reporting that animal abuse is up 4 times since 2016 in Michigan. The Sheriff said if you ar guilty of abusing an animal you should be held accountable and not allowed to have another animal.
"If you are going to beat, starve, torture an animal to death, then you have given up that right, he said.
"Just like somebody who has committed a felony is not able to possess a firearm," said Swanson.
The sheriff hopes to get Protect Mi Pet on the 2024 Ballot. The sheriff mentioned advancing the ballot initiative through signature collection or making an appeal to the legislature to put it on the ballot. He believes there is an 87% probability of it passing.
There have been several cases of Animal abuse in Genesee County this year alone. Just this week three people were charged with animal cruelty for cases ranging from animal abandonment and starvation to an animal who had its skull crushed.
According to Sheriff Swanson the ballot initiative will ask a simple question.
"Do these individuals that beat, torture, starve and animal to death, do they deserve to have the right to own another one?
The initiative would also address animals that are held in shelters who are considered on hold and remain in shelters for months.
