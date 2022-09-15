ELGA Credit Union executive gets haircut to benefit children

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - One of ELGA Credit Union's top executives cut his long, curly locks to benefit children in Mid-Michigan.
ELGA Executive Vice President David Brandt offered associates the opportunity to make a donation for the chance to give him a haircut.
Eleven inches of those luscious locks will be donated to the nonprofit Children with Hair Loss. It works with families from all over the country who don't have the means to buy hair replacements for their children.
"It started out with something we were having fun with and we talked about doing some crazy things around the holidays, maybe even spray painting it red, white and blue or something fun like that," Brandt said. "Then the idea of donating it came up and just worked really hard to keep growing it then."
ELGA raised a total of $3,500 to benefit Hurley Children's Hospital through the fundraiser.