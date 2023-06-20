Family mourns loss of Flint woman killed by hit and run driver

A hit and run driver is still on the run after a Father's day accident in Flint that left a 24 year old Flint woman dead and two other women injured.
Flint police Sgt. Tyrone Booth said the accident happened Sunday night on Dupont Street near Paterson Street on Flint's north side.
Booth said three young women were crossing the street when an unidentified driver of a truck hit them and kept going. Two of the women were hurt and are recovering. Chesley Fairhurst died from her injuries.
"She was a special young lady," said her Lisa Reed, aunt of Fairhurst. "Everyone called her pooh, picky eater, just a sweetheart. Our family loved her", she said.
Reed said the family is devastated by the whole situation.
"This is something that could have been avoided," she said.
Reed doesn't know how the accident happened and the said the family has been getting conflicting tips on what happened and the identity of the vehicle.
What they are grappling with the most is the fact that the driver didn't stop. It is something that Reed said she doesn't understand.
"If it was an accident or something happened, you kept going. They (the driver) should have stopped. You hit three people," she said.
While the family continues to hold out hope for a miracle for Chesley they are facing the reality that she may not recover.
As a family they are coming to terms with what the hit and run driver has taken from their family and a community of friends who adored Chesley, who was well known lash and make-up technician.
Moments before our story aired the family said Chesley Fairhurst passed away.
Sgt. Booth said anyone with information about the accident should call Flint police at 810-237-6800 or email them at flintpolicetips@cityofflint.com