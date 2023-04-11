Flint beekeeper prepares beehives for spring and summer season

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Springtime brings warm weather and blooming flowers but it's also the time of year your allergies spring up.
So, Flint beekeeper Jason Bey is gearing up for the peak of allergy season as he produces local honey from his bee sanctuary.
Typically, in Flint's Civic Park neighborhood, the last thing you expect to see is a bee sanctuary but Jason Bey the beekeeper has the community in for a sweet surprise.
"Because we need it, Flint needs something natural and pure and Flint needs something fresh," Bey said.
Flint native and owner of My Bees Nest LLC Jason Bey, became intrigued with how to produce honey after he lost his job due to an injury.
While on the search to find something that'll support him both financially and filled with purpose - one day at Flint Farmers Market Bey's journey began.
"Upon leaving I met an actual beekeeper that was selling honey and I inquired about it," he said. "So, I called Leo from S&L Honey Farm to set up a day to come over and he explained to me about Beekeeping and from there it just took off, that happened in October of 2022, and February 2021 I officially became a beekeeper."
From tending to the bees year-round and producing local honey for the community, Bey says it's a challenge being a beekeeper in the inner city, but a busy bee has no time for sorrow.
"People just don't know about bees, people generally have an idea that beekeepers are out in the country and an older white male." said Bey. "And thinking that it is seldom that you would get real honey from a place other than a grocery store which in turn that's not always considered pure or real honey."
With great challenges comes greater rewards - a motto Bey says he has adapted in the world of bees.
"It's costly mentally, physically, financially but in the end the cost is rewarding," he said. "Because I'm able to enrich people with education about themselves and about bees."
For more information about My Bees Nest LLC contact 810.660.4851 or via Facebook: My Bees Nest LLC.