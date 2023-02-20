Flint Children's Museum offers free general admission throughout Presidents' Day

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - President's Day typically means no school for kids and many adults have the day off.
So, HAP and the Flint Children's Museum partnered to offer free admission throughout the day, offering an opportunity for families to spend the day socializing with lots of hands-on activities all while still being in a learning environment.
Jacky Metcalf, visitor services manager for the museum, believes that play is fundamental to children's educational, physical, emotional, social development and well-being.
"We're geared towards the ages 0-8 and we're all about introducing children to education but secretly and so while they're playing, they're learning," she said.
What may appear as a fun zone of hands-on play for kids is really an environment that keeps the learning rolling.
The Flint Children's Museum‘s mission is to offer stimulating and unique opportunities for playful learning.
"Fractions pizzeria — again it's fractions but the kids don't realize that they're learning the fractions at the time they're learning about food groups, they're learning about healthy eating," said Metcalfe.
Just reaching its 43rd anniversary this past January, the goal remains the same.
"We want to inspire curiosity," Metcalfe said.
Curiosity sparks a passion in kids like Regan Young.
"I want to be a vet," Young said. "I'm taking care of a bulldog, it has a stomach ache because it has eaten something it wasn't supposed to."
General admission usually goes for $8 per person, but President's Day brings on free admission this year and parents are taking advantage of the several activities that gears towards exploratory play.
"We love it. We actually came out with some friends today to get some socialization in for the kids and to get them to experience the educational side of the museum," said visitor Courtney Sturgill.
The museum will be hosting another free admission opportunity with Storytime with Elmo at 1 p.m. Feb. 24.