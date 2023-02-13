Flint City Council expected to vote to support repealing the Emergency Manager Law

An effort is underway in Lansing to repeal Public ACT 436 of 2012. The local Financial Stability and Choice Act. Many people know it as the Emergency Manager Law. House Bill #4065 would repeal it.
The bill is sponsored by State Representative Cynthia Neeley, 70th House District and State Representative Brenda Carter, 29th House District.
Neeley represents Flint which has had four emergency managers since 2002: Ed Kurtz; Michael Brown; Darnell Early and Gerald Ambrose.
During its Monday meeting the Flint City Council is expected to vote on a resolution to support House Bill #4065.
Third Ward Councilman Quincy Murphy said the support is symbolic for Flint.
"Public act 436 devastated so many communities: Flint, Benton Harbor, Pontiac, Highland Park, Detroit," he said.
"The devastation that it done with the Flint Water Crisis, we are still suffering. Moving forward this bill being repealed from the state is big for us in the City of Flint," said the Councilman.
The sponsors of the bill said the Emergency Manager Law did more harm, to predominately black communities than it did good.
"City of Flint we see what happened with the emergency management here," said Representative Neeley. "One of the biggest outcomes of that is when they were selling off our water department and things like that, we had a water crisis."
The city of Pontiac, Michigan had a total of three emergency managers. Representative Carter said it was pattern to go into black communities and tear down instead of build up.
"It was a pattern, they had the same playbook. The same Emergency Manger went to Flint, went to Benton Harbor, went to Detroit, went to Muskegon, went to Pontiac. What do all of these communities have in common" Carter asked.
Carter said they went to all of these communities and did the same thing.
" Instead of pumping the resources into these communities that they needed, to stay viable and sustainable they came into our communities and sold off our resources and crippled our local governments," she said.