Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy host first town-hall meeting

First term Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy is hosting his first town hall meeting Monday night at Foss Avenue Baptist Church.
Murphy is planning to update residents on projects that are going on in the ward and inspire his constituents to get involved with improving the community.
"It's got so many beautiful things going on in the third ward and there are so many opportunities," he said.
The third ward covers the most land in Flint it runs from Carpenter Road south to Hamilton Avenue and Branch Road west to MLK Avenue.
Murphy wants to inspire his wards' 9,000 residents to seize the opportunities that are available to help renew the third ward.
According to the councilman blight is the ward's biggest issue. Which will be the main focus of the Monday night town-hall.
Councilman Murphy says one person can make a difference and it starts with each individual household.