...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM WEDNESDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
THURSDAY MORNING...

* WHAT... A widespread heavy mix freezing rain and sleet with some
snow possible.

* WHERE...Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer, St. Clair, Livingston,
Oakland, Macomb, Washtenaw and Wayne Counties.

* WHEN...From Wednesday afternoon through Thursday morning.

* IMPACTS... Significant icing is possible which could lead to
localized tree damage and power outages. Hazardous travel
conditions are likely through the event.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS... The latest forecast information broadly
outlines the area from about the I-94 corridor northward as
having potential for primarily freezing rain and sleet. The area
along and north of M-59 to I-69 has increased potential for
localized damaging ice accumulation.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Monitor this situation closely as significant changes in forecast
precipitation type, amounts, and timing are possible in later
updates.

&&

Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy host first town-hall meeting

The purpose of the meeting is to update and inspire renewal in the third ward

First term Flint City Councilman Quincy Murphy is hosting his first town hall meeting Monday night at Foss Avenue Baptist Church.

Murphy is planning to update residents on projects that are going on in the ward and inspire his constituents to get involved with improving the community.

"It's got so many beautiful things going on in the third ward and there are so many opportunities," he said.

The third ward covers the most land in Flint it runs from Carpenter Road south to Hamilton Avenue and Branch Road west to MLK Avenue.

Murphy wants to inspire his wards' 9,000 residents to seize the opportunities that are available to help renew the third ward.

According to the councilman blight is the ward's biggest issue. Which will be the main focus of the Monday night town-hall.

Councilman Murphy says one person can make a difference and it starts with each individual household.

