Flint Community Schools has dozens of teacher positions to fill

Attracting and retaining education professionals is a challenge for school districts across the country, even here in Michigan.
Governor Gretchen Whitmer wants to invest nearly $200 million into "Grow Your Own" programs like the My Future Education program which provides a pathway to becoming an educator.
There are dozens of teacher positions open in the Flint Community Schools and there are a myriad of reasons why districts are having a difficult time attracting new educators.
"It's been a difficult time as it pertains to getting scholars what they really need which is people, said Kevelin Jones, Superintendent, Flint Community Schools.
The impact is being felt across the state.
"More and more talented educators just can't do it anymore and there are fewer young people looking to get into careers with education," said Thomas Morgan, spokesperson for the Michigan Education Association.
Morgan says there are many reasons contributing to this looming crisis, including compensation.
According to Karen Christian, President of Flint Teachers United there are 47 teacher positions open in the district with a starting pay of $38,000 dollars a year.
It makes it tough to attract new talent.
Flint School Superintendent Jones says his district is using the balanced calendar as a tool to attract and retain teachers in the district.
The MEA is encouraged by the Whitmer administration's investments into building the education workforce in the state.