Flint entrepreneur presents Black History Month social

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A local business man is on a mission to promote entrepreneurship in the city of Flint.
Presenting an event as part of the city's celebration of Black History Month.
Terance Green of Black Amor Brand is hosting the Black Dollar Black History Month Social with the goal of showcasing black-owned businesses in the community.
Black History Month is a month of celebration and honor of historic moments and individuals to be recognized and for entrepreneur Terance Green, it is a reminder that 365 days of the year - the community dollar is what keeps the city going.
"What you are seeking outside of Flint is here, what you're looking for is here but we have to create it," said Green.
Black Amor brand is a part of the creation Green mentions - promoting self love through clothing and beard oil.
The flint native is on a mission to push the importance of investing within the city.
"How am I going to let someone else invest in something and they're not from where I'm from," he said. "I know Flint like the back of my hand."
It's why he believes it's important to spend dollars right back in the community.
"Stop saying we have to invest back into your community but let's talk about how and why," Green said. "What is the purpose and understanding what the Black dollar is - we spend the most money every year but own the least amount of things."
Green is putting together his 2nd annual Black Dollar Black History Month Social with over 40 Black-owned vendors and panel discussions.
"We always have Black History Month and ride the train for the whole month then we drop off on March 1st," Green said. "But this is something that's showing that every time we have fun we can bring some knowledge into it."
It's knowledge that Green wants everyone to gain - no matter their background.
"I want to empower my people but I don't want to exclude others because it's going to take them to understand what we're going through for them to understand and be there with us," he said.
The Black Dollar Black History Month social will take place Friday February, 24th at the Flint Farmers Market from 6pm-10pm.