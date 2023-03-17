Flint man establishes scholarship in memory of his late friend

Being a blessing to Flint area students who are in college is what Randall Wilburn wants to do with the scholarship he established in memory of his late friend.
"We are, we're just working to bless people. We want kids from flint to access those dollars and be able to go to school," Wilburn said.
He established the Jeffery A. Wilson Scholarship five years ago, after Wilson passed away.
"He impacted so many young people throughout the city of Flint and I wanted to be like him and do something that was meaningful and impactful," said Wilburn.
Wilson, he said, was big on education.
Establishing the scholarship seemed to be the most fitting way to keep Wilson's memory alive.
" I feel like its one of the highest honors I could actually kind of get," said Antonio Sweeney the latest and fourth recipient of the scholarship.
The scholarship of $500.00 is awarded annually to a college student.
"Knowing the kind of person that Jeff was and being able to carry his legacy throughout this scholarship and represent the kind of person he was is a huge honor," Sweeney said.
With little, to no, fundraising Wilburn has awarded $2,000 of his own money to four Flint area students.
"Right now its just me reaching in my pocket," he said with a huge smile on his face.
"You know we have a system where students are submitting their essays and things like that, and me and Jeff's sister we go through them and we award scholarships."
Wilburn said moving forward he would like to do some fundraising to keep the scholarship going no matter what.
"I think we Jeff's sister) are going to do a little more work to help fundraise so the scholarship lives on beyond both of us," he said.
Sweeney is a Freshman at Morehouse College in Atlanta, for him, winning the scholarship means being able to afford some extras.
$500 does go a long way. If that's just me catching an Uber to hang out with some friends or going out on a nice outing or anything like that or getting that cup of coffee to start my morning," Sweeney said.
He went on to say he is grateful for every investment into his educational future. "I am extremely grateful."
In the future Wilburn plans to expand the scholarship to help more students.