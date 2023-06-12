Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley responds to resignation of the city council president

In a surprise announcement last week, the president of the Flint City Council announced her resignation.
Allie Herkenroder represents Flint's Seventh Ward. She will be leaving effective July 1.
Herkenroder was elected to the Flint City Council in November of 2021 and less than two years on the job she's calling quits. In her announcement she pointed to personal health reasons for stepping down.
In a published article the council president said she experienced mental and physical concerns from her time on council.
We spoke to Flint Mayor Sheldon Neeley, who is a former city councilman about the council environment.
"Definitely, I do understand on a personal level what level of stress can be administered from certain members of council as they continue to be agents of destruction and that's a term that I used," said the Mayor.
He appreciates the councilwoman for her service on the council and to her seventh ward constituents.
"I want to thank Allie Herkenroder for her service," he said. Mayor Neeley went on to say Herkenroder has been a good service person. "A good public servant to the residents of the seventh ward," said Neeley.
Although the the Mayor's office and city council are two separate branches of government, the Mayor wanted to assure seventh ward residents that they will not go unrepresented.
"Definitely we will be making sure that we will be looking out for residents in the seventh ward in the absence of their councilperson once the resignation takes hold," he said.
ABC12 reached out to Council President Allie Herkenroder for an interview and she told us she was unavailable. The Mayor said he plans to meet with residents in the seventh ward to hear any concerns they may have.