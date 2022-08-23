Flint native to walk in Crim years after paralyzing accident

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A long road to recovery for the sake of walking down the road. One Flint native and Navy veteran finally will return home for the Crim after an accident left him paralyzed for years.
"I love the race. It's the one time of year- you know, after I left- the one time of year I could come home. And downtown Flint is amazing during the Crim weekend," said veteran Patrick Jones.
Although he lives in Georgia, Jones grew up in Flint. And he said the Crim is something he always made time for after moving away in 2001.
But in 2017, a simple slip on the stairs nearly severed his spinal column.
Hospitalized for almost a year with little control of his arms or legs, he counted his blessings from his motorized wheelchair.
"Cuz I'm like, wow, at least I can do this this and this. Whereas I don't need two people just to go out and breathe easily or go out in the yard and get some fresh air," he reflected.
But in the back of the mind, he missed the Crim, calling the festival "Flint at its finest!"
So that's what he set his sights on. And while that first milestone would take years to reach, Jones motivated himself with his small victories.
"Small, incremental changes kept me going. You know, starting with being able to feed myself again," Jones said.
And that motivation paid off!
With the assistance of forearm crutches, Jones is on his feet again. For the past year, he's practiced for the Crim on bridge walks from Brooklyn to St. Augustine.
He said the key to it all is perseverance.
"You gotta get up and do it every day. No matter what. If you're trying to get better. And that's what I do: get up every day and try to get better," Jones explained.>
Jones will walk in the Michigan Mile Open on Friday, August 23.
His next goal is to get off his crutches and build back his stamina so he can re-join the Crim's 5K next year and eventually get back to the 10-mile run.