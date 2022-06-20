Flint native unveils new court mural at Windiate Park

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) -A newly-renovated pair of basketball courts opened on Flint's south side at Windiate Park on Sunday.
The Flint-NOW Foundation partnered with the Genesee County Parks Commission and Flint native Jamiersen Green to make it all happen.
Green founded Leader Quality, a multidimensional creative agency and he designed the new court mural with input from the community
"He reached out to myself and had the idea cause he, growing up, he use to come to what we call the Pengelly. He use to come here, and play as a child with his father. And so he wanted to give something back to Flint. And when he asked about doing a mural, we talked about different ideas with Keep Genesee County Beautiful as well as the Detroit Pistons. And we came up with this beautiful mural that's on the ground now," said Shareka Howard, Howard's helping hands.
Courts at William Durant Park and Riverside West Park will be resurfaced and rehabilitated over the next 18 months.