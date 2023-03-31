Flint non-profit organization is flipping houses and creating homes

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Flipping houses and creating homes is the mission of Flipping Flint, a non-profit dedicated to re-birthing housing in the Flint - Genesee County area.
For Nykole Pfaff founder of Flipping Flint, providing housing is not the only goal in mind but placing families in newly renovated homes is what truly hits home - for her.
"It feels good at the end of the day," Pfaff said. "You're helping them find a house but you're the one that re-did that entire house so you know what they're getting into and you know they're getting into something good."
Pfaff says Flipping Flint is much more than reinventing homes - their main priority is to replace the things that most people cannot afford in the near future, especially after purchasing a home and all that comes with it.
"I'm not the only one doing them but I think that we do it in a different way," she said. "We come in and we do top to bottom we re-do electrical, plumbing, air conditioners, furnaces, windows, and roofs. Those are our main focuses so that the person moving in can enjoy the home."
Helping push the envelope of confidence when it comes to homeownership, Flipping Flint also provides resources and accepts state funded programs.
"Our last 5 flips we've accepted a program called MSHDA (Michigan State Housing Development Authority)," said Pfaff. "It's a program that helps buyers come up with closing costs, prepaids and a down payment so they only have to bring 1% to the table so if you buy a $100,000 house you're only bringing $1,000 to the table."
Just last year Flipping Flint flipped 20 homes throughout Genesee County and they're currently working on seven since the start of the year.
Pfaff's goal behind Flipping Flint is to bring people back to the city she calls home - one flip at a time.
"This last year we focused more on community than ever before," Pfaff said. "I think it's more important to us now to let people know that we're here and what we're doing. I think we're helping the all around circle of bringing people to Flint, old people, new people from out of the area, we're just helping people come to Flint."