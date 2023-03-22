Flint Pastor to bring laundromat to the Northside with hopes to combat hygiene poverty

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Flint pastor is building a laundromat to help families experiencing hygiene poverty.
It's the condition of being unable to afford hygiene products.
The Good Church on Flint's Northside hopes to be a neighborhood solution.
Access to laundromats can be a challenge for some families in Flint's Northside community and with a mission to combat hygiene poverty, Pastor Leo Robinson II of Good Church is doing a good deed by bringing forth Good Laundry to the neighborhood.
"The two greatest commands are to love God with all of your heart but the other is to love your neighbor," Pastor Robinson said.
Pastor Robinson says the nearest laundromat to Good Church on the Northside is more than three and a half miles away.
"You can't love your neighbor without knowing your neighbor and so loving your neighbor is helping them with their needs," he said.
Most families use public transportation causing laundry day to become a hassle.
"They're actually taking the bus to go do their clothes and it takes up their entire day or weekend to do laundry," Robinson said. "To go outside of a four mile radius to do laundry and most of our three mile radius depends on public transportation."
During the peak of the COVID-19 pandemic, Good Church distributed food to the neighborhood, and it was during that time that he learned of the area’s need for a laundromat.
When Good Church opened about two years ago - Pastor Robinson sent out a survey to the neighborhood to get a better understanding of what the community needed most.
He says the results were eye opening.
"Food wasn't the desperate need, it was access to clean clothes," said Robinson. "And schools in our areas were suffering from absenteeism, struggling with kids coming into school not just due to COVID but because of clean clothes and individuals weren't going to work because of clean clothes."
Good Laundry will be located in the basement of Good church but Robinson mentioned that it'll be a separate entity of the church with a different entrance. The laundromat will solely be utilized with card access only where the money for low cost washing and drying can be loaded on the card digitally.
Robinson plans to have Good Laundry open for business this summer, that'll also be a hub for tutoring students and access to computers for all.
But he says that what he thought would essentially be an easy community fix turned out to be more.
Now, help is needed for this project to come to life
"So what was a $20,000 project ballooned into a $250,000 project and grew into a $400,000 project," he said. "So right now we're about $150,000 to $200,000 short of meeting our goal of trying to open at the end of the school year."
Donations can be made at the Good Church website.