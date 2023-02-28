Flint skincare boutique combats chronic skin conditions

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The winter weather can take a toll on some people's skin.
But a local business woman is helping to heal the skin and break barriers all at the same time.
Suffering with skin diseases and inflammation, La'Asia Johnson owner of Elle Jae Essentials is on a mission - a mission she realizes that only she can fulfill.
"I've had eczema since I was two and Crohn's disease since I was 14," Johnson said. "Those two combined made my skin extremely sensitive so I was having a lot of reactions from products that I was using and couldn't figure out what was going on."
Crohn's is an irritable bowel disease that causes inflammation in the digestive tract which can be a direct cause of eczema according to the National Library of Medicine. Eczema is a skin condition that also causes inflammation and irritation but directly towards the skin.
The combination of the two has made for a personal battle for La'Asia Johnson.
"It's me versus me. Sometimes my body is fighting against itself," said Johnson. "So, I wanted something to take to the war and I wanted to properly arm myself and have the right products to combat what I was going through"
Johnson created her own weapon for her journey - Elle Jae essentials.
Which she says is Flint's only skincare boutique with a goal to teach people that natural skincare health and healing can start right at home.
"Sugar everyone has sugar in their household you can use that to make a gentle exfoliator to remove dead dry skin patches," Johnson said. "Using regular oils that we normally have and can find at our local grocery stores like coconut oil, mixing common household items is the key to finding natural remedies that are safe and affective"
Johnson began making products for just family and friends six years ago. She then realized that her hometown of Flint was in need of a space that is dedicated to natural skincare.
"Why not Flint, Flint to me is the heart of Michigan," said Johsnon. "I'm born and raised here and we're a city full of Hustlers with heart. So, why not bring my business back here where my heart was born, I want to give back to the community that has given so much to me."
Johnson says her next venture is to educate inspiring entrepreneurs on how to build their business.