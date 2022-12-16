 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...CAUTIOUS TRAVEL IS ADVISED FOR VISIBILITY REDUCTION AND
SLIPPERY ROAD CONDITIONS THIS EVENING...


WEATHER...

* Snow showers will impact much of southeast Michigan along and
north of I-94 over the next 2-3 hours this evening as
temperatures fall to freezing and below.


IMPACTS...

* Short periods of moderate snowfall may result in visibility
reduction to 1 mile or less. Cooling surface temperatures will
also allow for minor accumulations on roadways, especially on
untreated roadways.

* With temperatures falling below freezing tonight, many areas
could see slippery/icy conditions where snow has accumulated on
roadways or where roadways are wet. The most vulnerable
roadways will be bridges, exit ramps, and overpasses.

&&

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...;

* The combination of moderate snow, reduced visibility, and;
falling temperatures will cause variable traffic rates;
throughout the area. Motorists are urged to use caution and;
account for the variable conditions by allowing extra time and;
leaving plenty of space between vehicles while driving.;

* Prepare, plan and stay informed. Visit http://go.usa.gov/c7kkP

Flushing High School volunteers with Catholic Charities ahead of the holidays

  • 0

Ahead of the holidays Flushing High School distributes gifts to Flint families

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In light of the holiday season Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is working to make sure no family is forgotten.

It's a true Christmas story for families who could use the extra support - an effort that will help make the holidays brighter for more than 1000 area children.

"It's a big day for us and even bigger for our community because each day this week we've had youth groups from many different schools and today we had Flushing High School," said John Mance, community service director of Catholic Charities. "Without them we wouldn't be able to do it ourselves."

Seniors of Flushing High school student leadership organization, sought out to bring some holiday cheer to the Flint community at Northend Soup Kitchen for Catholic Charities annual Christmas giveaway, helping over 400 families in need feel the Christmas spirit.

"Everybody has been struggling, it's been crazy so this really helps me and my family out," said Flint resident, Kyleen McNairy. "I'm really grateful and this makes me want to give back."

In addition to gift giving - Flushing seniors spent the day serving the community a hot meal.

"Honestly its the best feeling," said Ian Thomas, teacher at Flushing High School. "It's not about buying presents for family it's being able to give back to loved ones in the community that can't always do."

Catholic Charities will host a Christmas meal on Christmas day where each child and adult will receive a Christmas present at the Northend Soup Kitchen.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you