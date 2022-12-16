Flushing High School volunteers with Catholic Charities ahead of the holidays

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - In light of the holiday season Catholic Charities of Shiawassee and Genesee Counties is working to make sure no family is forgotten.
It's a true Christmas story for families who could use the extra support - an effort that will help make the holidays brighter for more than 1000 area children.
"It's a big day for us and even bigger for our community because each day this week we've had youth groups from many different schools and today we had Flushing High School," said John Mance, community service director of Catholic Charities. "Without them we wouldn't be able to do it ourselves."
Seniors of Flushing High school student leadership organization, sought out to bring some holiday cheer to the Flint community at Northend Soup Kitchen for Catholic Charities annual Christmas giveaway, helping over 400 families in need feel the Christmas spirit.
"Everybody has been struggling, it's been crazy so this really helps me and my family out," said Flint resident, Kyleen McNairy. "I'm really grateful and this makes me want to give back."
In addition to gift giving - Flushing seniors spent the day serving the community a hot meal.
"Honestly its the best feeling," said Ian Thomas, teacher at Flushing High School. "It's not about buying presents for family it's being able to give back to loved ones in the community that can't always do."
Catholic Charities will host a Christmas meal on Christmas day where each child and adult will receive a Christmas present at the Northend Soup Kitchen.