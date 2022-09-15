Food Bank of Eastern Michigan hosts annual Empty Bowls fundraiser

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - The Food Bank of Eastern Michigan is filling bowls and stomachs with its annual fundraising event.
The Empty Bowls is a signature fundraising event for the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan.
For $30, attendees receive a simple meal of soup, bread and dessert provided by Flint-area restaurants, along with a one-of-a-kind handcrafted bowl made by students from the Flint Institute of Arts.
This year, the food bank hopes to raise $50,000 to help feed people across 22 counties in Mid-Michigan.
"It's really important for people to come and see what the food bank is all about," said Food Bank of Eastern Michigan President and CEO Kara Ross. "Whether they are volunteering or attending an event, they can come and be part of our movement and the mission."
She said the food bank continues serving families with hungry children and senior citizens affected by inflation in food prices.
The Empty Bowls fundraiser continued until 7 p.m. Thursday at the Food Bank of Eastern Michigan location on Howard Avenue in Flint.
September is Hunger Action Month, which is a national campaign dedicated to driving awareness and inspiring action to help end hunger in America.