Former Fire Chief sues City of Flint and Mayor Neeley for $10M

The attorney for former Flint Fire Chief Raymond Barton said they have one mission.
"We are on a mission to get Ray Barton justice," said Arnold Reed, Attorney for Ray Barton.
Barton alleges he was wrongfully terminated from his job just days after the November 2022 election.
In the 15 page complaint Barton and his attorney allege that Mayor Sheldon Neeley wanted Barton to alter official reports to disguise misconduct of two firefighters and their role in the deaths of two children at the Pulaski Street fire.
The two firefighters who searched the home claimed no one was inside.
"They went upstairs they claimed and searched in a bedroom, one of them had thermal gear on claimed that there were no children and nobody in there and claimed that everything was clear, said the attorney. Reed went on to say that approximately six minutes later a couple of other firefighters went in and found the two children.
According to the lawsuit there was no way firefighters could have missed the two children. During the press conference Attorney Arnold Reed held up a photo of the room where the children were found.
"This is the room that they claimed they were in and they didn't see anybody one of the kids was on the floor in the doorway, the other was on the bed" he said.
The chief investigated
"It was his decision to terminate at the end of the investigation that's where it was leading," said Attorney Reed.
"The mayor did not want that. The mayor was running for re-election, it was a hotly contested race and he wanted Ray to falsify the reports," he said.
Barton refused and the lawsuit alleges that the administration changed Barton's disciplinary recommendation and wanted Barton to say he did it.
We contacted the Mayor's office for a response. Caitie O'Neill the city's Interim Communications Director sent the following statement: "The City of Flint has not yet been served with a lawsuit and has no comment at this time.