Former Genesee County election official avoids trial and jail with a plea

By pleading no contest Funk is not admitting any guilt, but is accepting punishment for the crime she's accused of while holding public office.
During the 2020 August Primary election Kathy Funk was the Flint Township Clerk and running for re-election.
In court Wednesday, prosecutors' painted a picture of someone desperate to maintain their elected position.
"During a period of time between the election and the certification of votes by the canvassers she broke a seal on a ballot canister for the expressed purpose of ensuring that the votes inside would not be recounted," said the prosecutor.
Funk won the election but by a very slim margin.
"She did that (broke the seal) to stop any possibility of a recount," the prosecutor said.
Funk resigned as the township clerk in November of 2021. It was more than a year after the election.
Funk then became the Elections Supervisor for Genesee County. After an investigation into her possible misconduct as the Flint Township Clerk she was charged with one count of ballot tampering and one count of common law offenses or misconduct in office.
In the past she has denied any wrongdoing, Wednesday in court her attorney Philip H. Beauvais entered a plea of no contest on behalf of his client.
"Your honor it is my understanding that my client will be entering a plea of no contest to count two misconduct in office with the agreement at the initial sentence there will be no jail or prison time," said the attorney.
As a result of the plea, prosecutors dropped the ballot tampering charge against funk.
The case was prosecuted by the Attorney General office. AG Dana Nessel released the following statement:
"Election officials must uphold the integrity of their position and ensure every vote is accurately counted. Those who abuse that commitment undermine the very foundation of our democracy and will be held accountable."
Sentencing for Funk has been scheduled for March 20th.