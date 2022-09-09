39th Frankenmuth Auto Fest fills Main Street with cars and crowds

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - One of the last hurrahs of summer of car enthusiasts packed Main Street in downtown Frankenmuth on Friday.
The 39th annual Frankenmuth Auto Fest brought hundreds of show cars and thousands of people revved up for a weekend of automotive fun. Some people claimed seats at 6 a.m. to watch the cars roll in.
"It wasn't that big, and now it's huge," said Bob Lixey, who has attended the Frankenmuth Auto Fest for more than 15 years.
He enjoys the show because of Frankenmuth's walkability.
"You get some nice cars up here, just like Woodward," Lixey said. "But this is really nice up here. You know, you get to walk around and look at more stuff because it's more together."
He's not the only veteran of the show. Jodi Farhood of Brighton said it's a family tradition.
"We are Road Runner people and we've always had the car and when (dad) got his other one, we just kind of took off," she said. "Our whole family has cars, so we like to come up and make it a family event."
Farhood's family sets up at some of the best seats on the corner.
"People like to drag race next to it and you get to see all the cars come up and you get to listen to the polka music when it comes out," she said.
Across the street, car owner and photographer Ryan Gertner set up for some prime shots.
"I prefer to take pictures of cars when the doors are closed, the hood's closed, and there aren't people around. So it's ideal for me to get them while they're driving around," he said.
All of these people say they had to arrive early to claim their seats. As Lixey tells us, the show's only gotten more popular with time.
"Most of the time you have a lot of room up here, but this morning it was packed! And this was at six o'clock," he said.
Frankenmuth Auto Fest continues all day Saturday and Sunday.