Drive One Detroit trains next generation of auto technicians

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - This year's lead car at Frankenmuth Auto Fest was something special.
That mighty car was all put together by teens who are part of a really special program in Metro Detroit that is preparing the next generation of auto technicians.
The Drive One Detroit classroom looks and feels like a real auto repair shop. They are working with tools found in most mechanic garages.
Students like 17-year-old John Cavataio are on the road to becoming professionals in the automotive industry.
"I feel like I'm a lot more confident now," he said. "I can take something apart on my own and have the confidence to be able to fix it."
Drive One Detroit is giving teens in grades seven through 12 hands-on experience working in all area of the automotive sector, from computer design to body repair and even machining.
"I was like, 'There's no way we're going to be able to work on that. There's got to be some type of patch or something.' And after a few days of tool testing and stuff like that, we were straight in the shop and working on it," Cavataio said.
Program director Paul Tregembo lets students decide where they want to go in the program, which operates in a 16,000-square-foot building near Detroit.
"They may think, 'I'm going to be a welder' and then find out, I don't like getting burned," he said.
Drive One Detroit works with local school districts and even has a free afterschool program. With a projected shortage of 76,000 auto technicians in the next five years, Tregembo is training the next generation.
He meets the students where they are just as long as they show a little bit of spark.
"If a kid has interest in it, we can bring them here, help to train them and the ultimate goal in anything we do is to make that kid be self sufficient employed," Tregembo said.
More than 300 teenagers have graduated from Drive One over the past decade with more than 80% of them finding work in places like dealerships, third-party manufacturers and the Detroit Three automakers.
Tregembo believes it's all because of the immediate hands-on experience.
"We do a lot of hands-on. I mean, there are days when they're not happy about it, but there are days when we're in seats," he said. "But generally speaking we have a pretty good mix and there's a lot of days when they're just in the shop actually doing this kind of work."
The teens work on a variety of cars from the everyday family car, muscle cars and this year they'll roll out a twin engine vehicle with 16 cylinders. That very loud vehicle will be hard to miss at Frankenmuth Auto Fest this weekend.
Students at Drive One built the twin engine vehicle from the ground up over the years. They worked on every aspect of it from the production to the engine and to the paint.
"Every time I show a family member, I'll be like, 'Yeah look at this car worked on' or anything like that," Cavataio said. "They're always like, 'You guys were working on this?' And they're always shocked."
Watching the confidence grow over the weeks and years from his students is what continues to inspire Tregembo to keep going with the program. Plus, it gives him hope for the road ahead in the auto industry.
"You know, we had one that she didn't know what clay modeling was. And now she's a designer at the GM Tech Center," he said. "And those are really cool. And then of course the technician piece of it. And then what they do beyond that is amazing. So many of them open their own shops and things. It's it's a good feeling to know that it works."
Click here for more information about Drive One Detroit and how to enroll a teenager.