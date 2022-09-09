Frankenmuth Auto Fest crowds are a welcome sight for businesses

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - For a tourism hotspot like Frankenmuth, the 39th annual Auto Fest is business as usual this weekend.
For most places, something like the Auto Fest would swamp the restaurants and gift shops with more customers than they would know what to do with. But one manager said Frankenmuth's busy season is almost year-round.
So if there's one thing these workers know how to handle, it's festivals. There's the Bavarian Days, Oktoberfest, the winter holidays and many more.
Crystal Pudelko, who manages the Taffy Kitchen in downtown Frankenmuth, said the Auto Fest this weekend is at the top of her list.
"Auto Fest, I think, is one of our favorites, especially with our big windows here. We get to watch the cars all day," she said. "The people who come in are just fun and excited to be here. Honestly, probably one of the best festivals that we have."