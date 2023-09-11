Frankenmuth Auto Fest wraps up with Bavarian Cup

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Hundreds of people showed up to the final day of Frankenmuth's Auto Fest on Sunday.
While there was some cars and people at Heritage Park for the Bavarian Cup Awards, many people lined the streets of Frankenmuth eager to see the hot rods drive off.
Registration opened at 8 a.m.
The event isn't just about fun, but making a difference. Organizers say they've raised more than $1.8 million in donations over the years for Covenant HealthCare's NICU, the Mid-Michigan Heroes' Museum and many other causes.