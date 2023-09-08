One-of-a-kind triple engine truck could become Hot Wheels model

FRANKENMUTH, Mich. (WJRT) - Jim Noble took an abandoned farm truck destined for scrap and turned it into a one-of-a-kind monster boasting not one, not two, but three six-cylinder engines.

The 1954 Chevrolet truck had been a real workhorse over the years before a farmer put it out to pasture. Noble found it on overgrown land along a rural road just outside Ann Arbor among cornfields, bars and wildflowers.





He said the previous owner had a grain box on it, which he used to haul corn and beans to a local elevator after harvest. After Noble got ahold of the truck, he concocted the radical idea of putting two engines on it.

"I always liked six cylinder engines ... and collected a lot of old six cylinder engines, so I was thinking I should put two in something," he said. "Then I got to thinking how to make that work with the transmission and thought, 'Well three would be easier and nobody does that.' So that was the start."

He spent 15 years and a lot of elbow grease bringing his unbridled imagination to life.

"That's just how I do stuff," Noble said. "I think of something and make it happen."

The engine alone is hard to come by. Combining three of them makes this homegrown truck as rare as hen's teeth.

"Some of the fasteners on the side covers and other places were stove bolts. They had slotted heads. They used them to make wood and coal burning stoves," Noble said.





He really heated things up when he connected three of the Chevrolet six cylinder engines behind his handmade radiator to form a first of its kind pickup truck powerplant.

The truck is nicknamed Dubya for the shape the engines form or 666 -- not for the mark of the beast, but rather for the three six cylinder engines, Noble said.

The 1954 Chevrolet pickup truck he started with still forms the grill and cab shape. The truck no longer had a hood or fenders and Noble had to make everything else from scratch.

He stuck with the same vision he had 15 years ago.

"Those are semi tires," Noble said. "I had semis 35 years. Once I knew I was using that cab, I had a picture in my head of how it would end up and it came out exactly how I pictured it."

He's had plenty of fun with his design, including a vintage skullknob from the 1950s, racing belts to secure the driver and passenger and a custom tinted windshield that he sliced to fit the chopped top.

Noble has three times the fun with his triple engine truck.

His latest quest is something that makes him light up like the little boy who once sold Christmas cards to raise enough money to buy the minibike that started his love of racing and building hot rods.

"Hot Wheels Legend Tour came through Detroit. They go around the country and each city has one winner. Than in November they pick one winner," Noble said. "Maybe I'll be a Hot Wheel. That would be fun -- crowning achievement."

Jim will find out in November whether his truck becomes a 1/64th scale Hot Wheels model. The full-size version all weekend long at Frankenmuth Auto Fest.