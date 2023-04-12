Free 'Coffee With a Cop' event held at Sloan Museum of Discovery

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) – The Flint community had a chance to have "Coffee with a Cop" this morning at the Coffee Beanery inside the Sloan Museum of Discovery.
Officers from the Michigan State Police, City of Flint Police, and University of Michigan Police Department were all on hand to greet anyone who came out for the free event.
The event was held to help build relationships and trust between law enforcement and the community, so that residents can feel more comfortable interacting with police.
"It's a great opportunity for the community to come and interact with their local law enforcement, ask questions, get to know us," Trooper Amy Belanger said. "We would like to get to know the community also and just have great conversation."
The coffee and coco were only free this morning, but admission to the Sloan Museum of Discovery is free to Genesee County residents everyday.
For more information about the Sloan Museum of Discovery head to their website.