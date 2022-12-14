 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO
10 AM EST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Expect sustained winds up to 27 knots from the east
with gusts up to 41 knots. The largest significant waves will
be 5 feet with a potential maximum wave height of 7 feet.

* WHERE...Inner Saginaw Bay SW of Point Au Gres to Bay Port MI.

* WHEN...The maximum winds are expected around 4 AM EST Thursday
with the largest waves expected around 4 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous waves which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.

&&

Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM EST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...East winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Midland, Bay, Huron, Saginaw, Tuscola, Sanilac,
Shiawassee, Genesee, Lapeer and St. Clair Counties.

* WHEN...From 10 PM this evening to 10 AM EST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Peak winds most likely to occur between 2
AM and 6 AM Thursday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

General Motors Community Impact Grant awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

  • Updated
  • 0

Six Flint-area GM plants awards $270,000 to local non-profits

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors Flint-Area plants impact the community by providing a $270,000 grant to eight local nonprofits.

Since 2018 GM has provided nearly 50 grants totaling over $5 million to support the Flint-Genesee community but Chad Pang, plant executive director

at Flint Assembly says this year is extra special.

"Last year we announced about $145,000 to seven local non-profits so it's really exciting this year that we're able to increase that amount and increase the number of organizations that we're supporting," Pang said.

The GM community impact grant mission is to address local issues in communities like Flint highlighting specific focus areas, one in particular - STEM education.

Tauzzari Robinson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, says that this grant will uplift the mission of their STEM program.

"The Community impact grant is a huge win for us and for our kids. It's going to support some of the STEM programming that we're going to do here, we want to prepare our students for careers in the 21st century and you have to have a STEM background," said Robinson. "Our goal is to make sure every kid has access to world class club experience and safe positive programs after school that are going to help cultivate them to the best versions of themselves."

The Greater Flint Boys and Girls club mission is one that Robinson implements today for the betterment of Flint's youth tomorrow.

"We're also looking to revamp one of our spaces to make it STEM friendly, we just received a donation of two 3-D printers and giving our kids that exposure at a young age has been really exciting," Robinson said.

GM's Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities specifically supporting focus areas of Climate Equity, Community Development, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Education,

and Vehicle and Road Safety.

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you