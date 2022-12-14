General Motors Community Impact Grant awarded to Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - General Motors Flint-Area plants impact the community by providing a $270,000 grant to eight local nonprofits.
Since 2018 GM has provided nearly 50 grants totaling over $5 million to support the Flint-Genesee community but Chad Pang, plant executive director
at Flint Assembly says this year is extra special.
"Last year we announced about $145,000 to seven local non-profits so it's really exciting this year that we're able to increase that amount and increase the number of organizations that we're supporting," Pang said.
The GM community impact grant mission is to address local issues in communities like Flint highlighting specific focus areas, one in particular - STEM education.
Tauzzari Robinson, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Flint, says that this grant will uplift the mission of their STEM program.
"The Community impact grant is a huge win for us and for our kids. It's going to support some of the STEM programming that we're going to do here, we want to prepare our students for careers in the 21st century and you have to have a STEM background," said Robinson. "Our goal is to make sure every kid has access to world class club experience and safe positive programs after school that are going to help cultivate them to the best versions of themselves."
The Greater Flint Boys and Girls club mission is one that Robinson implements today for the betterment of Flint's youth tomorrow.
"We're also looking to revamp one of our spaces to make it STEM friendly, we just received a donation of two 3-D printers and giving our kids that exposure at a young age has been really exciting," Robinson said.
GM's Community Impact Grant program aims to address local issues in communities specifically supporting focus areas of Climate Equity, Community Development, STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Math) Education,
and Vehicle and Road Safety.