Genesee County afterschool program offer students career readiness skills

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - A Genesee County after school program is preparing students for the 21st-century workplace and entrepreneurship.
The Teen Quest Program is making an impact for students at Carman Ainsworth High School.
Teen Quest is a part of the Flint and Genesee Group's youth initiative and their mission is to expand the minds of Genesee County students through career readiness, preparing them for summer jobs and in Shaleah Garret's case - even dream careers.
"I want to be an information security analyst - working in the cybersecurity field," Garrett said.
Garrett is a freshman at Carman Ainsworth High School and during the course of the program she hopes to learn career and communication skills to better prepare her for the future.
While some students like Freshman Michael Roberts looks forward to using those skills sooner than later.
"I want to make a little extra money this summer," Roberts said. "Because I want it to go towards things like music, events for the summer, and to have extra money in my pocket."
Teen Quest is a 5-week after school program for grades 9th-12th graders throughout Genesee County.
It teaches pre-employability skills, like how to fill out job applications and create resumes.
It also focuses on communication skills with mock interviews.
"And something as simple as eye to eye contact," James Avery, Director of Flint Genesee Education and Talent said. "Soft skills that we really take for granted but would really benefit them in the long run with their employability skills."
In addition, Avery says that true professionalism begins with something as simple as a greeting.
"When they presented themselves to me, that was their opportunity to meet someone for the first time professionally with a firm handshake," he said. "Eye to eye contact and just having that confidence that the employer would see."
The Teen Quest program has been a part of the community for 16 years now.
It's an optional extracurricular activity but Roberts believes it is much more.
"Because sometimes you have to make sacrifices for your future and this is the next step that I needed," he said.
Teen Quest is preparing to have their job fair on May 16th at the Genesee Career Institute.