GoFundMe page started for family killed in Flint fire, lone son survives

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Surviving relatives have identified the parents and three children who died after a house fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint early Monday.

The parents were 54-year-old Darrin Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley. Their children were 9-year-old Darrin Brown Jr., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown.

The couple's second child, 8-year-old Deon Brown, escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window. He was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the family's honor to help with medical and funeral expenses.

Follow the link to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-lay-this-family-to-rest?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer