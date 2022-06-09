 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

GoFundMe page started for family killed in Flint fire, lone son survives

  • Updated
  • 0
Family identifies parents, three children killed in Euclid Avenue house fire

A deadly fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint claimed the lives of Darrin Brown, Deon Bradley, Darrin Brown Jr., Dav'ion Brown and Deonna Brown.

FLINT, Mich. (WJRT) - Surviving relatives have identified the parents and three children who died after a house fire on Euclid Avenue in Flint early Monday.

The parents were 54-year-old Darrin Brown and 30-year-old Deon Bradley. Their children were 9-year-old Darrin Brown Jr., 6-year-old Dav’ion Brown and 3-year-old Deonna Brown.

The couple's second child, 8-year-old Deon Brown, escaped the fire by jumping from a second story window. He was hospitalized at Hurley Medical Center with undisclosed injuries.

A GoFundMe page has been set up in the family's honor to help with medical and funeral expenses. 

Follow the link to donate https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-us-lay-this-family-to-rest?utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet&utm_medium=copy_link_all&utm_source=customer

Subscribe to receive breaking news, daily headlines, latest forecast, local sports and more with ABC12 News email alerts.

Recommended for you