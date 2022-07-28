12 In Your Town: Durand's Union Station keeps train history alive

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - The Durand Union Station is a fixture of the town.
All tracks lead to Durand -- a city with a rich railroading history.
"Because of the way the tracks are laid out, so north, south, east and west, we are the hub of Michigan for railroads," said Mary Warner-Stone, executive director of Durand Union Station.
She said 1 in 4 families who lived in Durand worked on the railroads years ago. Union Station has been the hub of that activity for more than a century.
"You can't miss it," Warner-Stone said. "A lot of people, they see it and they're like, 'Wow! Why?'"
At one point, Durand was the center of all railroad activity in the state. The Union Station was built in 1903 and served as corporate offices for the Grand Trunk Railroad and later the Ann Arbor Railroad.
Now, it stands as a reminder of the city's heritage. The lobby was restored, along with the rest of the building.
"When you walk into the building, you're stepping back in time," Warner-Stone said.
Durand was the last place in America that saw a steam powered intercity passenger train in March of 1960. As more highways expanded, rail traffic declined.
"Durand fought to keep this building here," Warner-Stone said.
It still serves a great purpose today, where many people catch the train to Chicago and beyond.
"We're a very popular depot for Amtrak," Warner-Stone said.
She encourages people to stop by, even if they're not catching the train. The building houses a museum, taking visitors on a journey.
"We get a lot of people that are very interested in the construction of the trains, construction of the rails," Warner-Stone said.
It highlights everything from the many presidential whistlestop campaigns that made stops in Durand to the infamous deadly Wallace Circus train crash. Admission is free, but the operators ask for a donation.
While other depots across the state were demolished over the years, Warner-Stone said Durand is proud of Union Station.
"We kept it alive," she said. "I think that's the biggest thing is we have this heritage and we've embraced it."