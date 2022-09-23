12 in Your Town: Great Lakes Smoothie Company & Eatery serves a special ingredient

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - The Great Lakes Smoothie Company & Eatery is a place where to get a refreshing drink with an extra special ingredient: Love.
The owner is passionate about what he offers at the shop on Miller Road in the heart of Swartz Creek.
"It's a place where you can come and sit, hang out with your friends, have a meeting," said owner R.J. Ryan. "It's cozy."
He wanted a space that's inviting.
"I do a lot for the community and definitely a lot for the high schools in the area, because they do a lot for me," Ryan said.
The Great Lakes Smoothie Company often is the go-to spot in town, especially for students and young adults.
"This place will be packed with kids when they get out of school," Ryan said. "This is the hang out spot, the meet up spot."
He took over the shop last year and wants to offer healthier options for customers. The menu is filled with an array of smoothie options, but there's so much more -- and it's all made fresh to order.
"We're not fast food, we're convenient food," Ryan said. "We're healthy food."
He said the Southwest chicken rice bowl is among the favorites for customers. Any of the drinks and dishes can be customized to customers' requests.
"I'm extremely proud of the place," Ryan said. "Our product is amazing. I love our product, our customer service, all the employees. We have about the best team you can ask for."
He said health is the driving force behind the Great Lakes Smoothie Company & Eatery. Ryan lost his leg in a hit-and-run motorcycle crash involving a drunken driver in June of 2018 and he's been on a mission ever since.
"You can accomplish any goal you want if you're mentally and physically healthy," Ryan said.
He's proud of a giant mural he recently had painted on the side of his business, dedicated to military members and all first responders.
"They saved my life," Ryan said.