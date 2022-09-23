12 in Your Town: Jan's Bar & Grill offers slice of paradise in Swartz Creek

SWARTZ CREEK, Mich. (WJRT) - Jan's Bar & Grill is a place where regulars keep the place running, but new friends are always welcome.
Guests may also be surprised to find a little slice of paradise. It's a watering hole where everyone knows your name.
It all started with Howard King, who opened Jan's in 1965. Co-wwner Troy Medore now runs the bar with his mom, Connie King.
He moved back from California to help his mom when Howard got sick.
"Called me up and asked for some help and so I moved back out here in 2012," Medore said. "He passed away shortly after that and we've been running it as he had implemented it ever since."
An engraved plate with his name marks the spot where Howard usually sat.
"She just wants to protect the legacy of what Howard created," Medore said. "Everybody knew him. Everybody loved him."
Connie looks to carry on Howard's legacy every day and leans on her son to keep Jan's going.
"If it was me just owning this bar, it'd be Bud, Bud Light, Miller and Miller Light and PBR, because that's all I know," she said.
Together, they've kept the spirit Jan's the same over the years with a few tweaks. It was a little more rough and tumble back in the day, but they call themselves "completely family friendly" now.
Jan's owes its success to "cheap, stiff drinks" and over a dozen craft beers. The owners also credit their "phenomenal" burgers and clean atmosphere.
The coronavirus pandemic and related indoor capacity limits brought some fun changes, including a beach area in the back. That allowed Jan's to more than double capacity and offer cornhole.
Jan's caters to General Motors employees nearby, who have a very limited window to eat their meals. Connie said they have worked to create a family, where all are welcome.
"If like someone walked in now and this bar was full, I'd introduce them to everybody," she said.