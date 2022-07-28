12 In Your Town: Stomping Grounds Coffee in Durand offers unique Freakshake

DURAND, Mich. (WJRT) - Stomping Grounds Coffee Shop is a place to fuel up on coffee or even indulge.
The shop is best known for its unique Freakshake.
"I'm proud to be part of a small business here in town," said Steven Kinney, who jumped at the chance to run the shop last September. "Durand is a really supportive community."
He said there's nothing like smaller town life in a friendly place.
"That's really important to me," Kinney said. "I've grown up in a small business world my whole life. My grandparents were in small business. I've always been in business since I was a teenager."
Stomping Grounds is a place where locals can pause and appreciate their stomping grounds.
"We do have a lot of people that come in daily for their drink," Kinney said. "I've got a group of guys, who are seniors, that come in six days a week and we really enjoy having them."
Built in 1912, the building has seen a few different businesses over the years, but it was originally a bank.
"And we still have the vault. We've got a little couch in there and coffee table. The kids go in there and play," Kinney said. "We've got some magnet letters they can put on the wall and just hang out."
The vault is a fun nook for all ages to find some extra peace and quiet.
"I've got adults that come in and do homework or whatever, college homework or whatever, in there as well. So it's used pretty much every day," Kinney said.
Besides the great coffee and company, the shop serves up a full breakfast menu.
"We've got croissants, bagels. Our bagel sandwiches are pretty popular," Kinney said. "And then we've got breakfast burritos, which we have them everyday, but on Tuesday we run a special two for three and it's literally our hottest seller."
The Freakshake advertised on the front window draws in customers too.
"Every six weeks roughly, we'll change the flavor up. We use one of our ice cream flavors," Kinney said.
Whether it's the Freakshake, the coffee or the food that draws people in, Kinney said it's building community that he enjoys the most.
"That stuff's really enjoyable for me," he said. "I love to be able to sit with my customers and hang out during the day."